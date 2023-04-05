Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck

State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town...
State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town of Hammond.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town of Hammond.

Troopers say the owner woke up around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to find his 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 missing from the driveway of his County Route 6 home.

The vehicle had been parked there since 8 p.m. the night before.

The truck is gray with black door handles, Cooper Discover tires mounted on black metal Mayhem aftermarket wheels, spray-in bedliner, two holes on the tailgate near the handle, and Flowmaster Dual exhaust with chrome tips.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-379-0012.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Needles and garbage surround the Gotham Street apartment building.
Watertown landlord blames squatter for mess at apartment building
Drunk driving
Alleged drunk driver hits police car
The golf ball sign in front of Ives Hill Country Club
Giant golf ball sign’s removal sparks controversy over ownership
Bryan Bicknell
Man accused of protection violation

Latest News

Stormy weather
Severe thunderstorm warning issued
The men's lacrosse team at St. Lawrence University is off to a good start this season
Saints’ lacrosse season off to a fast start
Food on a grocery store conveyor belt
Concern over grocery prices in New York highest in 14 years
The South Jefferson Spartans are optimistic for the Frontier League lacrosse season.
Spartans hope to be in mix for league title