Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town of Hammond.

Troopers say the owner woke up around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to find his 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 missing from the driveway of his County Route 6 home.

The vehicle had been parked there since 8 p.m. the night before.

The truck is gray with black door handles, Cooper Discover tires mounted on black metal Mayhem aftermarket wheels, spray-in bedliner, two holes on the tailgate near the handle, and Flowmaster Dual exhaust with chrome tips.

Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-379-0012.

