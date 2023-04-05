Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town of Hammond.
Troopers say the owner woke up around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to find his 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 missing from the driveway of his County Route 6 home.
The vehicle had been parked there since 8 p.m. the night before.
The truck is gray with black door handles, Cooper Discover tires mounted on black metal Mayhem aftermarket wheels, spray-in bedliner, two holes on the tailgate near the handle, and Flowmaster Dual exhaust with chrome tips.
Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-379-0012.
