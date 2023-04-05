Watch the Goonies with An Interactive Event

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

This movie will be interactive with The Butler Did It Players! There will be characters in costume and they will conduct pre-movie activities, including explaining the script for what to do with the props during the movie. Prop bags will be available at the door ($5) and will have all supplies needed to participate. We will have 100 available and they will be first come, first served. The Goonies: A group of teenagers finds a map leading to a hidden treasure. They must overcome booby traps, natural obstructions, and a gang of desperate thieves in their race for the loot.Directors: Richard DonnerStudio: Warner Bros.Runtime: 114 minutes

Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green

At The Clayton Opera House

