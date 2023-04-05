Watch the Goonies with An Interactive Event

April 21, Doors open at 6:30 pm
The Goonies - April 29 at Clayton Opera House
The Goonies - April 29 at Clayton Opera House
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

This movie will be interactive with The Butler Did It Players! There will be characters in costume and they will conduct pre-movie activities, including explaining the script for what to do with the props during the movie. Prop bags will be available at the door ($5) and will have all supplies needed to participate. We will have 100 available and they will be first come, first served. The Goonies: A group of teenagers finds a map leading to a hidden treasure. They must overcome booby traps, natural obstructions, and a gang of desperate thieves in their race for the loot.Directors: Richard DonnerStudio: Warner Bros.Runtime: 114 minutes

Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green

At The Clayton Opera House

