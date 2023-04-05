Windy with thunderstorms this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a day of April showers, and some of them could be mixed with sleet and freezing rain.

It will be warm, windy, and rainy for most of the north country and thunderstorms are possible.

There’s a risk of freezing rain and sleet in parts of St. Lawrence County. There’s a winter weather advisory for northern parts of the county and most of Franklin County until 5 p.m.

The rest of the north country will have highs in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the advisory area will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds could gust to 40 mph wherever you are.

There’s a 30% chance of rain before 9 a.m. on Thursday. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday and Easter Sunday will both be sunny. It will be in the low 40s on Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

