You’re invited to Epicurean Delight buffet dinner

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Friends of Lewis County Hospice is getting ready to host its Epicurean Delight buffet dinner.

Board members Joanne Dicob and Susan Sauer appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The event will be held on May 7 at the Lowville Elks Club from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The social hour begins at 3 p.m. with appetizers provided by local chefs and businesses.

After that, roast turkey and Virginia-baked ham with all the trimmings will be served.

Desserts provided by local bakeries will top off the meal.

Tickets are $40 each and must be pre-ordered by April 24.

To order, call 315-493-1358 or visit friendsoflchospice.org.

The money raised from the event supports Lewis County Hospice.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.