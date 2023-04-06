2 Mexican citizens allegedly use raft to illegally cross St. Lawrence River

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - A 26-year-old Mexican citizen is accused of bringing a fellow Mexican citizen into the U.S. illegally by using a raft to get across the St. Lawrence River from Canada to Wellesley Island.

Santiago Casas-Perez is charged with conspiracy to commit alien smuggling.

Court documents say U.S. Border Patrol agents were told of two people hiding behind trees at the Thousand Islands Golf Course on Tuesday morning.

Pedro Galindo-Casas is charged with illegal entry by an alien.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.