Alleged stabbing victim recounts harrowing experience

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man who was stabbed seven times drove himself to the hospital where he collapsed on the emergency room floor.

That’s according to court documents filed in connection with the case of 31-year-old Brett McIntosh of Theresa.

He’s accused of stabbing Jamie Bonanno of Gouverneur.

Bonanno recounted his chilling experience to village police last month.

The stabbing happened during the early morning hours of March 11 in front of the Parkstead Gouverneur apartment complex at 518 Sleepy Hollow Road.

According to village police, McIntosh stabbed Bonanno seven times, leaving him with serious wounds to his hand, arm, chest and shoulder blade.

In Bonanno’s statement to police, obtained by 7 News, he said he was parked outside the apartment of a friend when a shirtless man came out and said, ‘I have something for you, bitch.”

The man, identified as McIntosh, jumped on the running board of Bonanno’s pickup truck and pushed the top half of his body through the truck window.

“I put my left arm to block Brett and Brett then stabbed my left hand and arm multiple times. I then pushed Brett off my truck and he came right back through my window and stabbed me again in the left shoulder and multiple times on the left side of my stomach. I was then able to get my truck into reverse and at this point, Brett fell away from my truck,” Bonanno said in his statement.

Bonanno said he was concerned about bleeding out from the stab wounds so he drove himself to Gouverneur Hospital.

“The last thing I remember from this incident is pulling into the hospital parking lot and leaving my truck in front of the emergency room doors and then exiting the vehicle to enter the hospital where once inside I fell to the ground,” he said.

The next thing he said he remembered was waking up in a Syracuse hospital where he was told he had undergone surgery.

On March 17, village police took McIntosh into custody. He’s charged with a felony count of first-degree assault.

He appeared in Gouverneur Town Court Thursday to have his case heard in county court.

He’s being held without bail in the county jail.

A stay-away order of protection was issued for Bonanno.

