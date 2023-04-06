Betty Jean Butterfield, 78, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mrs. Betty Jean Butterfield, age 78, of Colton, NY passed away on April 6th at her daughter’s residence in the town of Colton.(Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Betty Jean Butterfield, age 78, of Colton, NY passed away on April 6th at her daughter’s residence in the town of Colton. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam on Monday, April 10th from 4-6 pm. There will be a funeral service for Betty at 6 pm at the Garner Funeral Service with Rev. Kenneth Ashley celebrant. There will be no burial service. Contributions in Betty’s memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley @6805 St. Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Colton Volunteer Rescue Squad @ P.O. Box 304 Colton, NY 13625.

Betty is survived by her sons William (Karla) Smith of Colton, David Smith and his companion Teresa Brothers of Hermon and Martin (Brenda) Smith of Sanford, Maine; daughter Theresa Skiff and companion Terry Tillotson of Colton; brother Donald (Linda) Curry of Syracuse; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers Robert, Ronald, James and Junior Curry and her second husband Ernie Butterfield. Mrs. Betty Jean Butterfield was born on May 5, 1944 in Potsdam, NY to the late Jay Curry and Bernice Spears. She was a 1962 graduate of Parishville Hopkinton Central School. Her first marriage ended in divorce. She then was married to Ernie Butterfield. Betty worked in home health care at the nursing homes in both Potsdam and Canton for several years. She then worked at Kunoco in Russell, Grant’s Gas and Groceries in Potsdam and then Parkway Express for 8 years until her retirement. In her free time Betty enjoyed playing Bingo.

Condolences for Betty’s family can be shared @https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.garnerfh.com&c=E,1,KgTxEg4ayn1e_bIc_6fVYrhHI2VRtNH32VvsbQMfueGZ_enH6-4SBctfjDqgqqnqIOu1ZMINktZ5Nc6ri1jjkhA6URAPdYJP6C20AbAM9UEMuhBJJ0sAXOMi149D&typo=1

