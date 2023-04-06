Fitness with Jamie: Working the core some more
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk has more core exercises for us.
She uses sliders for these, but you can do them without. Also, she says, paper plates are a good substitute, as she’s demonstrated before.
Together, these exercises work the lower abdominals, the lower back, the obliques, and the glutes.
You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com with any comments or suggestions.
