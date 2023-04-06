Fort Drum soldiers find success in the ring

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the tale of two boxers.

First off, Anthony Parker of Honolulu, Hawaii, has been stationed at Fort Drum for two years.

He competed at the Battle of the Badges event in early March.

Parker is no stranger to the sport of boxing.

Parker connected with John Pepe at the Watertown Area Boxing Club as soon as he got to Fort Drum.

Alonso Palafox competed in the Golden Gloves in Buffalo at 132 pounds and won the title. That’s not bad for a boxer in just his second sanctioned bout.

He wasn’t surprised at the outcome. He felt confident.

Like Parker, Palafox also sought out Pepe two years ago. The boxing club head was happy to welcome anyone interested in the sport.

You can contact the boxing club through its Facebook page or by calling 315-783-4980.

The club is certainly producing some talented boxers

