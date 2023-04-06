Gradually becoming sunny

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places will cool down into the afternoon, while others will warm up.

Temperatures in much of the north country started in the 50s and 60s and will eventually fall into the 40s.

In northern parts of St. Lawrence County, temperatures will rise from the 30s into the 40s.

There could be a few raindrops early and skies will gradually become sunny. Afternoon temperatures will end up in the mid- to upper 40s.

There could be a bit of snow in the morning, but Good Friday will be mainly dry. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

It will be a sunny weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s on Saturday and around 50 on Easter Sunday.

It will be sunny again on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

