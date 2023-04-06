Historic flag, letters discovered in Watertown basement

Flag, letters
Flag, letters(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A piece of history has been discovered after collecting dust in a downtown Watertown basement.

As head of maintenance for Jake Johnson Properties, Ed Davenport has had some interesting finds, but he tells us his latest takes the cake.

“I was pretty excited to find it,” he said.

What started as spring cleaning in the basement of the Key Bank building became a blast from the past when Davenport stumbled upon a flag and a pair of letters tucked away in a storage locker

“The actual flag that was flown over the Capitol,” said Davenport.

The letter, penned by deceased Congressman Robert C. McEwen, reveals the flag flew at the U.S. Capitol in 196, the 100th anniversary of Watertown’s incorporation.

“I opened it up and I was reading it. I was just astonished that it was packed away I guess. I’m surprised that no one else has brought it to light,” said Davenport.

McEwen sent the flag to the city in 1971 to celebrate the completion of the National Bank of New York, which is now the Key Bank building. That’s where it flew. Although National Bank is no more, its old flag may return thanks to the building’s owner.

“I know he wants to keep it and maybe at some point he wants to fly it again,” said Davenport.

According to Toni Engleman at the Jefferson County Historical Society, finds like this aren’t exactly uncommon. In fact, Watertown is a treasure trove of historical artifacts.

“Watertown does have a lot of older buildings in it. When people are cleaning out basements, cellars, attics, they do run across quite a few old items,” she said.

She says she’s happy to see the flag is getting the recognition it deserves

“It is exciting to find artifacts such as those because it does have such significance to the area,” she said.

For now, the flag remains in Jake Johnson’s office, untouched since it was packed away decades ago.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett McIntosh
Theresa man accused of stabbing person 7 times
State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town...
Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze at 1430 Ford Street.
Lightning blamed for 2 fires in St. Lawrence County
General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Ice in Massena
Freezing rain, hail and lightning sweep through north country

Latest News

Primary election voting
Watertown, Jefferson County dispute who’s supposed to pay for elections
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg approves hiring freeze
Posts about a missing autistic child have been circulating on social media. It’s a hoax.
Think twice about sharing social media posts about missing child
Purple Up Day at Indian River Middle School
Indian River salutes military children with Purple Up Day