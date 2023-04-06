Jefferson County has state’s highest rate of registered organ donors

Donate Life
Donate Life(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is number one in the state for organ donors.

According to Mandy Clermont with the Department of Motor Vehicles, 73% of Jefferson County residents are registered organ donors and that number has been steadily increasing.

Just nine years ago, that number was at 50%.

Clermont chalks up the increase to initiatives like “Donate Life” that encourage drivers to become donors.

“We always strive for a higher number every year. Right now I’m pushing myself to try to get it up to 75%. With the way things are processed here in our office, we can definitely get more people to sign up,” she said.

Signing up to be an organ donor is free. It can be done either online or at the DMV itself.

