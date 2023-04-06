Kevin J. Keefer, of Croghan

God took Kevin J. Keefer home on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - God took Kevin J. Keefer home on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Croghan Mennonite Church. A calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, proir to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Caring Friends of the Community or Mennonite Central Committee. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

A full obituary wioll follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.