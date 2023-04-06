Man charged following Massena pursuit

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A West Virginia faces charges following a pursuit in Massena early Tuesday morning.

State police say they spotted 25-year-old Zachary Johnson of Fairmont, West Virginia, driving fast on State Route 37B in the town of Massena around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers say Johnson failed to pull over when they activated their lights and siren. When he did stop, troopers say they detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

Johnson allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .21%. That’s more than 2.5 times the legal limit of .08%.

He was ticketed and released to appear in Louisville town court in May.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett McIntosh
Theresa man accused of stabbing person 7 times
State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town...
Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck
General Brown High School was evacuated following an emailed bomb threat Tuesday morning.
Several schools close or delay after bomb threats
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze at 1430 Ford Street.
Lightning blamed for 2 fires in St. Lawrence County
Ice in Massena
Freezing rain, hail and lightning sweep through north country

Latest News

Fort Drum soldiers Anthony Parker and Alonso Palafox are working with the Watertown Area Boxing...
Fort Drum soldiers find success in the ring
Wake Up Weather
Gradually becoming sunny
Sharon DaFoe of Richville shared this pic. It was her first blue heron sighting of the season.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of wildlife - and some pets!
7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather