Man charged following Massena pursuit

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A West Virginia faces charges following a pursuit in Massena early Tuesday morning.

State police say they spotted 25-year-old Zachary Johnson of Fairmont, West Virginia, driving fast on State Route 37B in the town of Massena around 2:30 a.m.

Troopers say Johnson failed to pull over when they activated their lights and siren. When he did stop, troopers say they detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

Johnson allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .21%. That’s more than 2.5 times the legal limit of .08%.

He was ticketed and released to appear in Louisville town court in May.

