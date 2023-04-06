Patricia D. Atchie, 86, of Adams Center
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Atchie, 86, passed away Wednesday April 5th, 2023 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Kevin Frederick, Adams Center under the care of her family and with direction from Hospice of Jefferson County.
A complete obituary will follow with dates and times of services.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.