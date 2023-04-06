Patricia D. Atchie, 86, of Adams Center

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Atchie, 86, passed away Wednesday April 5th, 2023 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Kevin Frederick, Adams Center under the care of her family and with  direction from Hospice of Jefferson County.

A complete obituary will follow with dates and times of services.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Brittany Desormo Tuttle, 33, of Watertown
Candles
William R “Bill” Jones, 69, of Lisbon
God took Kevin J. Keefer home on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, 2023 at Upstate University...
Kevin J. Keefer, of Croghan
Adam Smith at his arraignment
Grand jury indicts Adam Smith on first-degree murder charges

Obituaries

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Working the core some more
Blue at the Zoo: Autism Acceptance Scavenger Hunt
Scavenger hunt planned to raise autism awareness
Police lights
Man charged following Massena pursuit
Fort Drum soldiers Anthony Parker and Alonso Palafox are working with the Watertown Area Boxing...
Fort Drum soldiers find success in the ring
Wake Up Weather
Gradually becoming sunny
Sharon DaFoe of Richville shared this pic. It was her first blue heron sighting of the season.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of wildlife - and some pets!