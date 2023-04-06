Scavenger hunt planned to raise autism awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an event coming up to raise awareness — and acceptance — of autism.

Encompass Recreation director Kylie Schell and Alicia Kiechle, who writes a blog called Be Kind For Kyle, talked about the Blue at the Zoo: Autism Acceptance Scavenger Hunt.

Both women have children with autism.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at Zoo New York at Thompson Park in Watertown.

Twenty businesses and organizations will be spread out and participants will go from one to another to collect as many stamps as possible.

The proceeds will benefit Encompass Recreation, which offers sports and recreation to kids with higher support needs.

You can register for the event at encompassrec.com. You can also call 315-681-8055.

