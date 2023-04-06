Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Lots of wildlife - and some pets!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Viewers came through in droves this week, submitting hundreds of new pics.

Gobble, gobble, Fort Drum! Doug Schmidt sent us a funny video of some unexpected visitors at the door.

And apparently, turkeys are excitable this week as Rose Fort says one started fighting its reflection in her basement window.

Sharon DaFoe had her first Blue Heron sighting of the year in Richville.

And Renee Pettey captured a swan seemingly walking on water.

There’s a really cool shot by Steve Smith. How does the song go? “Fly me to the moon …”

And one pic should look familiar. It’s Makenzie “The Iron Gut” Piatt. She came in second place at a Hot Ones chicken wing challenge. She’s a woman of many talents.

Viewers are going bananas in a new share space on Send It To 7. National Pet Day is coming up next week and you have been sharing your pics by the hundreds. We have puppies and kitties and chickens and bunnies, best friends and party animals and big ole families.

You can check out the many great pets in the gallery below. And feel free to share yours!

Also below is our Pics of the Week gallery.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.