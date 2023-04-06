William R “Bill” Jones, 69, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - The family of William R “Bill” Jones, age 69, are saddened to report his unexpected passing on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid, NY. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the First United Church of Madrid, May 27th, at 11:00 am with burial to follow. Family and friends are invited to gather in the church community room following the burial.

Bill was born in Potsdam, March 16, 1954, the son of the late Robert W “Bobby” Jones and the late Irma (Brown) Bartlett. He was a 1972 graduate of MWCS and later attended Canton ATC. He and his father worked together on the family farm in Lisbon until its sale in the mid 1980s. His 30 year career as a correction officer at the Riverview Correctional Facility, Ogdensburg, NY followed. He retired in 2015.

Bill was previously married to Grace Collins (1984) and Lisa Cota (2001). Those marriages ended in divorce. He is survived by a step-son, Robert EW Collins (Michele), of Dalton, MA. Other survivors include aunts Rita Gallagher, Vicki Payne, Terri (late Walter) Brown and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by several aunts and uncles - Walter (Terri) Brown, Charles (late Margaret) Jones, Marian (late John) Jordan, Eloie (late James) Bartholomew and Winnifred (late James) Fife.

Bill was a hardworking, kind and thoughtful individual who took pride in all he did. An athletic and driven person, that could be found riding his road-bike to Ogdensburg and back to Lisbon on early summer mornings. A person who enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence and riding his motorcycle in his earlier years. A true animal lover with numerous pet dogs throughout his lifetime. He was always willing to step forward and offer a helping hand to those in need around him. Bill also was an avid gun collector and enthusiast, a member of the Norfolk Rod & Gun Club and member of the United Church of Madrid, a.k.a. Methodist Church of Madrid. The family kindly asks for any memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers be shared with The Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676, Parkinson Disease Foundation; 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY 10018, or United Church of Madrid memorial fund; P.O. box 174, Madrid, NY 13660. Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and condolences online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

