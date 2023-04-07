Arts All-Star: Andrew LaMora

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Andrew LaMora says playing several instruments helps him expand his musical horizons.

“I think, like, learning other instruments is, like, expanding your mind, basically. I feel like it just opens up your brain for a bunch of other things.”

The singer-songwriter from Brasher Falls Central is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

One of the best experiences of his life, he said, was when he studied at Berklee College of Music over the summer.

“Learning from people from other cultures, definitely, like, expanded my musical abilities.”

Watch the video to hear him perform and to learn more about him.

