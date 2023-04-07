Athlete of the Week: Ryan Jones

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Canton who was a big reason for his team’s run to the State Final Four. His all around ability earns him this week’s title.

Ryan Jones is a perfect example of a guard. He averaged 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per contest.

In the playoffs, he averaged 14 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per game..

Ryan scored 21 points in the State Quarterfinal win over Chatham and is a big reason for his team’s run to the State Final Four.

Ryan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 7, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler's report

