Auditions being held for Watertown Juneteenth Celebration

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling all artists, singers, poets and musicians. Talent auditions are underway for the 10th Annual Watertown Juneteenth Celebration.

Organizer Bianca Ellis and singer Delany McCarthy appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it.

Juneteenth (a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth”) commemorates the ending of legal slavery in America.

Celebrated by Americans since 1865, Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. National Juneteenth celebrations honor African American resilience, history, and culture.

Auditions are being held through May 9 for people who would like to share their talent during the celebration.

Call to schedule an appointment at 315-775-4065. You can also email 1watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com.

The celebration will be held on June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at Jefferson Community College.

Get free tickets at bit.ly/juneteenthtickets2023.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.