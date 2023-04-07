Auditions being held for Watertown Juneteenth Celebration

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling all artists, singers, poets and musicians. Talent auditions are underway for the 10th Annual Watertown Juneteenth Celebration.

Organizer Bianca Ellis and singer Delany McCarthy appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it.

Juneteenth (a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth”) commemorates the ending of legal slavery in America.

Celebrated by Americans since 1865, Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021. National Juneteenth celebrations honor African American resilience, history, and culture.

Auditions are being held through May 9 for people who would like to share their talent during the celebration.

Call to schedule an appointment at 315-775-4065. You can also email 1watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com.

The celebration will be held on June 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at Jefferson Community College.

Get free tickets at bit.ly/juneteenthtickets2023.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 Thursday night.
I-81 high-speed chase ends with man in custody
Police lights
Man charged following Massena pursuit
Adam Smith at his arraignment
Grand jury indicts Adam Smith on first-degree murder charges
Brett McIntosh
Theresa man accused of stabbing person 7 times
State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town...
Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Auditions being held for Watertown Juneteenth Celebration
Ask the Pharmacist - Originally aired April 6
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
Samaritan Medical Center emergency room
Samaritan expands visiting hours