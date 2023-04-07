Bluegrass music events coming up in April, June

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Valley Bluegrass Association is gearing up for a number of events.

Association members Georgia Weathers and Tom Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about them. Watch their interview above.

The first event is coming up on April 14 and 15. The Bluegrass Jam Weekend will be held at Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay.

It’s free to participants and attendees. If you wish to spend the night, Bonnie Castle has special rates. Call 1-800-955-4511 for the bluegrass rate.

On April 26, a roast pork dinner will be held at the LaFargeville American Legion to benefit the association. It starts at 5 p.m. and costs $12.

In June, the 31st Annual Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival will be held at Coyote Moon Vineyards in Clayton.

It will take place on June 8, 9, and 10 and feature six bands and workshops.

Food and weekend camping are available.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.