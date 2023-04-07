Children’s Home offers community mental health services

Community Clinic of Jefferson County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County operates a mental health clinic that’s open to the public.

Austen LaBarge is director of the Community Clinic of Jefferson County. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The clinic is in the Empsall’s building at 211 J.B. Wise Place in Watertown.

It offers individual therapy, group therapy, and family therapy. There’s also a full medical staff with three nurse practitioners and a medical director, so they can offer psychiatric consultations and medication management services.

You can visit www.chjc.org to find out more or call the clinic at 315-782-7445.

