A chilly Good Friday filled with sunshine

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a cool, crisp Good Friday.

Temperatures will climb, but not far from where they started in the mid- to upper 30s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s for some.

It stays cool for the weekend.

Saturday starts in the 20s and highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with plenty of sunshine.

It will be sunny again on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Things start to warm up next week.

It will be sunny and in the mid-50s for Monday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50.

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and sunny on Thursdays. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid-60s.

