DPAO clients perform in talent show

Clients took center stage at the Disabled Persons Action Organization's annual talent show on...
Clients took center stage at the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s annual talent show on Friday.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clients took center stage at the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s annual talent show on Friday.

Many sang, others danced, and one wrote and read her own springtime poem.

Many of the acts were accompanied by props and costumes.

The audience was filled with staff, friends and family.

Clients have been planning and practicing for the show since Christmas.

“When they find out that they can get up and overcome that fear of public speaking and dancing and singing, it really gives them a good sense of accomplishment. It’s great to see their smiles,” said Jennifer LaVere, day habilitation coordinator.

DPAO will be back next year with its talent show and performers are already looking forward to it.

