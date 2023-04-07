Fugitive arrested after high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A driver is accused of leading multiple police agencies on a high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams that ended with a search through the woods and a K-9 bite.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Gould of Greeley, Colorado.

Officials said the incident started Thursday evening with several complaints about a vehicle in the city of Watertown and then multiple phone calls about a vehicle stopped with its lights off in the middle of the southbound passing lane of Interstate 81 at Exit 45.

Police said when officers responded, the driver took off and headed onto Arsenal Street then was seen again by police on Route 11 headed towards Adams.

During this, police said Gould hit a state police vehicle before going through the village of Adams and back onto I-81.

According to police, at one point Gould was going 78 miles per hour in a 30 m.p.h. speed limit zone.

Police said the pickup truck went into a ditch near the southbound Adams exit of I-81 and Gould ran into the woods.

The sheriff’s office says a K-9 located Gould and bit him.

Gould was then taken into custody and to Samaritan Medical Center to be treated for the bite.

Gould is being held in the county jail without bail because there’s a fugitive warrant out of Colorado.

The sheriff’s office issued 9 traffic tickets including reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

State police also charged Gould with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

