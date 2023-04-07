George “Butch” Rendleman, 79, of Henderson

George “Butch” Rendleman, age 79, of Henderson, died peacefully on April 6, 2023, at home surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - George “Butch” Rendleman, age 79, of Henderson, died peacefully on April 6, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

He was born in Watertown on May 16, 1943, to George and Helen Rendleman but raised on Stony Point in Henderson on the family farm by his loving grandparents Floyd and Elsie Smith, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister Marilyn Rendleman.

After graduating from Henderson Central School in 1962 he served in the Vietnam Conflict as a dry land sailor in the Seebee MCB-1 Construction Battalion of the US Navy, from January 1963 through December 1966 and from which he was honorably discharged. Thereafter he was employed for more than 32 years as a truck driver for Burns Express and Consolidated Freightways.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Nancy Rendleman. He darn well knew and often correctly stated just how lucky he was to have married her on August 28, 1965. But Nancy was also lucky in love and their love spilled over to their children Julie Ann Weston (husband Scott Weston) of Watertown, son Kurt J. Rendleman (wife Bethany Rendleman) of Henderson, and honorary daughter Amy L. Smith (husband Donald J. Ream) of Lake Placid, all who survived him. He was also survived by his sister: Marilee Comprini (Greer, South Carolina) and nieces and nephews.

In addition to spending time with family, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking and there are many cabinets and pieces of beautiful furniture which he leaves behind as just part of his legacy.

The family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude for the staff on the 4th Floor of Samaritan Medical Center and Hospice of Jefferson County for all their care and dedication to helping bring him home. The family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

At George’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family suggests a sip of Jack Daniels at sunset in celebration and paying it forward to someone you find who might be in need of friendship or just a joy ride.

