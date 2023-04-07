Good Friday Cross Walk in Watertown marks 25th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Good Friday tradition in the city of Watertown reaches a quarter century.

Churches from across the area took part in the 25th Annual Cross Walk.

Christians from different denominations gathered for the walk, which follows the story of Jesus and is based on stations of the cross.

Carrying a wooden cross, the group made multiple stops along the way at local churches and landmarks.

At each stop, local clergy led the group in prayer, scripture, and song.

“I love that we do this because it connects us to our neighbors. There are many churches in Watertown, many different traditions. We even speak many different languages. But today, we come together because we share this day in common,” said Rev. Andrew Long, pastor, First Presbyterian Church.

More than 50 people participated in the walk.

