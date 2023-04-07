Highlights & scores: Boys’ & girls’ lax action

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy night on the lacrosse field Thursday night.

In boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Indian River.

- Watertown gets the scoring underway when Nico Spaziani dents the back of the net. The Cyclones are on top 1-0.

- Under a minute later the Cyclones add to their lead. Jack Adams goes low for the goal, increasing the Watertown lead to 2-0.

- Indian River answers. Connor McMahon finds the mark, cutting the Watertown lead to 2-1.

- Back come the Cyclones. Anotnio Marzano buries the blast and Watertown is back up 2, 3-1.

- End of the first: Spaziani scores his second of the game, and it’s 4-1 Watertown.

Cyclones go on to beat Indian River 14-5.

It was another boys’ Frontier League lacrosse battle in Carthage as the Comets hosted General Brown.

- Carthage strikes first when Kayden Paquette turns and fires. The Comets are on top 1-0.

- Lions have an answer. Gabe Secreti goes top shelf, knotting the score at 1.

- Then it’s Carter Hunt with the tally, making it 2-1 General Brown. He had 2 goals.

Lions go on to nip Carthage 7-6.

The Lady Cyclones met Carthage in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse under the lights at Watertown High.

- The Lady Comets take the lead when Gracie Highers rips yarn. Carthage is in front 1-0.

- Watertown ties it when Olivia Macutek scores off the free position, knotting the score at 1.

- The Lady Cyclones take the lead when Amalia Netto goes low and connects. It’s 2-1 Watertown.

- The Lady Cyclones add to their lead when Peyton Vautrin splits the defenders. Now it’s 3-1 Watertown.

- Julia Covey makes it 4-1 Watertown.

Lady Cyclones beat Carthage 9-4.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 14, Indian River 5

General Brown 7, Carthage 6

South Jefferson 14, Thousand Islands 3

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 9, Carthage 4

High school baseball

Beaver River 13, Carthage 4

High school softball

General Brown 17, Carthage 15

South Jefferson 22, Lowville 0

Thousand Islands 15, South Lewis 0

