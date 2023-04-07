I-81 high-speed chase ends with man in custody

A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 Thursday night.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A high-speed chase late Thursday night ended with a man in custody and more than a dozen police vehicles responding.

A white pickup truck went off the road at Interstate 81 exit 41 in Adams.

After the truck went off the road, police say they chased the suspect into the woods and eventually caught him with the help of K-9 units.

Calls on the police scanner indicated the driver of a white truck was speeding on I-81, at times in the wrong direction. Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Multiple police agencies worked together to catch the suspect. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

