James E. Eddy, 81, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - James E. Eddy, 81, Black River, passed away Friday morning, April 7th, 2023, at Crouse Memorial Hospital in Syracuse.

Among his survivors is his wife Mae and two sons, Tim and Gary.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown at times to be announced.  A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 2001 Easter Sunday sunrise service
Sharon E. Gravel, 73, of 313 County Route 46 peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023...
Sharon E. Gravel, 73, of Massena
The LA Lunchbox diner in LaFargeville serves a customer fried fish.
Lenten fish fry a favorite for diner customers
Mrs. Montana passed away on Friday morning, April 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home.
Marie Irene Montana, 95, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

George “Butch” Rendleman, age 79, of Henderson, died peacefully on April 6, 2023, at home...
George “Butch” Rendleman, 79, of Henderson
Clients took center stage at the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s annual talent show on...
DPAO clients perform in talent show
Sean Cunningham
Canton man hits all the right notes by building, repairing musical instruments
WWNY
Bluegrass music events coming up in April, June
Watertown Police
On-duty Watertown police officer allegedly drove patrol car while drunk
WWNY
WWNY Bluegrass music events coming up in April, June