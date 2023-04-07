James E. Eddy, 81, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - James E. Eddy, 81, Black River, passed away Friday morning, April 7th, 2023, at Crouse Memorial Hospital in Syracuse.

Among his survivors is his wife Mae and two sons, Tim and Gary.

Services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 12th, 2023 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown at times to be announced. A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

