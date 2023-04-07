Lyric Theater Cabaret Evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join Watertown Lyric Theater for a night of fabulous entertainment highlighting our great 54-year history!!

The performance will feature performances by our members and honored life members!

Ticket Prices: $10 per personCash Bar available

So come out and enjoy an evening of great entertainment!

Special thanks to The Sackets Harbor Ballroom for the use of their venue

Facebook event info

