Lyric Theater Cabaret Evening
Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Join Watertown Lyric Theater for a night of fabulous entertainment highlighting our great 54-year history!!
The performance will feature performances by our members and honored life members!
Ticket Prices: $10 per personCash Bar available
So come out and enjoy an evening of great entertainment!
Special thanks to The Sackets Harbor Ballroom for the use of their venue
