Lyric Theater Cabaret Evening

Saturday, April 15 at 7 pm
Cabaret Fund Raiser
Cabaret Fund Raiser(WLT)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join Watertown Lyric Theater for a night of fabulous entertainment highlighting our great 54-year history!!

The performance will feature performances by our members and honored life members!

Ticket Prices: $10 per personCash Bar available

So come out and enjoy an evening of great entertainment!

Special thanks to The Sackets Harbor Ballroom for the use of their venue

Facebook event info

