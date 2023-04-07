Marie Irene Montana, 95, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Montana passed away on Friday morning, April 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Marie Irene Montana, age 95, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery in the Spring. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Montana passed away on Friday morning, April 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Home.

Marie is survived by her five children, Cherie Edwards of Fulton, NY; Sue Shatrau and her husband, Michael, of Fulton, NY, Joseph Montana of Fulton, NY, Steven Montana and his wife, Cindy, of Fulton, NY, and Thomas Montana and his wife, Mary Jo, of Ogdensburg, NY; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marie is predeceased by her twin brother, Joseph Walker.

Marie was born on June 22, 1927, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Ezra and Irene (Carriere) Walker. She attended local schools. Marie married Louis A. Montana on April 7, 1947, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Father J. R. Cote officiating. Louis predeceased her on February 13, 1997. Marie worked at ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg for thirty-two years as an assembler, retiring at the age of 60.

Marie was an active parishioner at Notre Dame Church, a member of the Alter and Rosary Society and St. Stevens Alter and Rosary Society in Phoenix, NY, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and worked BINGO at OCCS. Marie loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Marie’s memory to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.