Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's security service arrested the American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War, the Federal Security Service, known by the acronym FSB, said Thursday, March 30, 2023. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release. (The Wall Street Journal via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been formally charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial, Russian state news agency Tass reported Friday.

Tass said a law enforcement source informed the news agency that Russia’s Federal Security Service officially charged the American journalist with espionage. Tass did not specify if the action was taken during a court hearing.

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich last week and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man charged following Massena pursuit
Brett McIntosh
Theresa man accused of stabbing person 7 times
Adam Smith at his arraignment
Grand jury indicts Adam Smith on first-degree murder charges
State police are asking for help tracking down a pickup truck they say was stolen from the town...
Troopers ask for help finding pickup truck
Ogdensburg firefighters battle a blaze at 1430 Ford Street.
Lightning blamed for 2 fires in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.
Search in Massachusetts related to Harmony Montgomery case
Marshmallow Peeps candy is on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. A...
California lawmaker wants Peeps to change its ingredients
FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky....
Save the date: One year until total solar eclipse sweeps US