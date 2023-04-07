Samaritan expands visiting hours
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is expanding its visiting hours.
Officials say it’s because COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain stable.
Patients in medical-surgical (inpatient), intensive care, and progressive care units can have visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitors must:
- be in good health.
- have a photo ID
- be 12 or older and have a parent or guardian with them if under 18
- wear masks
- wash their hands properly throughout the visit.
