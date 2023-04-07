Samaritan expands visiting hours

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is expanding its visiting hours.

Officials say it’s because COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain stable.

Patients in medical-surgical (inpatient), intensive care, and progressive care units can have visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors must:

- be in good health.

- have a photo ID

- be 12 or older and have a parent or guardian with them if under 18

- wear masks

- wash their hands properly throughout the visit.

See the full policy.

