Sharon E. Gravel, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Sharon E. Gravel, 73, of 313 County Route 46 peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born April 14, 1949 in Malone, daughter of the late Gerald and Beatrice (DeRosia) Charland. She attended schools in Malone and on July 19, 1969 married Raymond A. Gravel at St. Augustine Church in Malone. Ray predeceased her on February 13, 2022.

She was a proud homemaker and housewife, and also worked at the Tru-Stitch Slipper Factory and was a CNA in Massachusetts. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee and Bingo. Her greatest pride and joy was helping to raise her grandchildren, with whom she cherished every moment.

Sharon is survived by her three children, Terry Knepp of Massena; Sanford (Nicole Hogan) Gravel of Washington, GA; and Tammy Stark of Houston, TX; her 12 grandchildren David (Nicki), Sarah (John), RaeAnn, Brandon (Megan), Travis, Jeremiah, Cayden, Tatyanna, Isabella, Jacob, Devon and Delanie; and ten great grandchildren Patience, Bailey, Eathan, Aubrey, Summer Skye, Storm, Bentley, Oceanna, Grayson and Royal.

She is also survived by her sisters Violet (Jack) Lacroix of Malone; Sherry (Joe) Carron of N. Bangor; Linda Quiry of Malone; and Kathy (Scott) Spaulding of Malone.

Besides her parents Gerald and Beatrice, Sharon was also predeceased by her siblings, Gloria Charland and Ray Charland.

At her request, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice and Tammy, Donna and Barb for there wonderful care.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

