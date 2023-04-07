TV Dinner: Fish Piccata

TV Dinner: Fish Piccata
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning says you see Chicken Piccata all the time, but there’s no reason why you can’t make it with fish.

Many people serve fish for Good Friday or Easter Sunday, but you can use this recipe any day of the week with chicken, fish, or pork.

He uses cod, which is light flavored, flaky, tends to stay moist, and is readily available.

Fish Piccata

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 4 small cod fillets

- Salt and pepper

- ¼ cup flour

- ¼ cup cracker crumbs

- ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

- 2 tablespoons capers

- 2-3 cloves garlic, minced

- ¼ cup white wine

- Juice of half a lemon

- 2 tablespoons butter

Combine flour, parmesan cheese, cracker crumbs, salt, and pepper. Dredge fish in the mixture. Sauté fish in 2 tablespoons of olive oil, starting skin side up, until golden on each side.

Add capers and garlic. Deglaze pan with white wine and lemon juice. Finish the sauce with butter. Serve over fish.

You can also prepare the sauce ahead of time, bake the fish (or chicken or pork), and finish with the sauce.

