Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop

SAINT ARMAND, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man was driving a car that allegedly had meth and heroin inside when it was pulled over in Essex County.

State police say 29-year-old Joshua Quintana of Watertown and 38-year-old Clyde Parker of Harrietstown face drug possession charges after the vehicle they were in was pulled over Thursday on State Route 3 in the town of Saint Armand.

They were pulled over, police say, because of an expired inspection sticker. Quintana was detained because of an arrest warrant out of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say he had meth in his possession when he was searched, and a search of the car turned up drug paraphernalia that was later identified as heroin.

Quintana and Parker were each charged with third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

At last word, they were being held in Essex County jail awaiting arraignment.

