Friday Sports: Women’s Liberty League Lacrosse in the spotlight

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Women’s college lacrosse was in the spotlight this Friday.

In Women’s Liberty League Lacrosse from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Skidmore.

In the 1st period, Clarkson was up 3-2 when Hailey Millington turns and fires to put the Lady Golden Knights on top 4-2.

In the 2nd period, it was 5-2 Clarkson when Madelynn Barnum finds an opening and connects, increasing the Clarkson lead to 6-2.

Less than a minute later, it’s Barnum with her 2nd goal of the game: 7-2 Clarkson.

Watertown product Julia Lavarnway sneaks one past the goalie to increase the Lady Golden Knights lead to 8-2.

In the 3rd period, it was 10-6 Clarkson when Barnum scores off the free position: 11-6 Lady Golden Knights.

Lauren Shanahan scores one of her 4 goals on the day as Clarkson goes on to beat Skidmore 15-11.

Friday also featured another Women’s Liberty League Lacrosse contest from Canton as St. Lawrence hosted Union.

The Lady Saints were out of the gate quickly as Jacqui Cloutier connects for her 13th of the season: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

A little over a minute later, Rachel Burke goes high for the tally upping the Lady Saints lead to 2-0.

Clouiter scores her 2nd of the game as she splits the defenders: 3-0 St. Lawrence.

With the score 3-2, Bella Hillman dents net off the free position: 4-2 St. Lawrence.

In the 2nd period, Charlotte Powell splits the pipes. St. Lawrence nips Union 10-9.

