Kids and canine companions hunt for Easter eggs

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - In Castorland, Easter kicked off a day early at the village fire department.

North County Pet Adoption Services hosted its 4th annual Easter celebration, giving kids and their canine companions the chance to hunt for eggs in separate competitions.

Split up by age, kids searched the department grounds and surrounding wooded area, snagging as many eggs as their baskets could hold.

The winners of the kid competition took home loaded Easter baskets and all participants in the dog competition were given treats.

New this year, face painting and a “cake walk” which gave participants the chance to win a decorated cake.

“We’re very thankful for this beautiful day. We hope everybody has a good time. All of the proceeds go to help us save more dogs, cats, and occasionally guinea pigs lives,” said Patti Gorby, Director, North Country Pet Adoption Services.

Before festivities wrapped up, the Easter Bunny also made an appearance.

Funds from the event will help the volunteer-run organization find homes for pets across Jefferson and Lewis County.

