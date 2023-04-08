The warmest week of the year is ahead

By Kris Hudson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowes tonight will drop into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Sunday we will a nice sunny day with highs around 50.

Monday will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be slightly breezy at times with highs close to 60.

Wednesday we’ll see clearing skies as highs make it into the lower 60s.

Thursday will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 60s close to 70.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs around 70.

Saturday the nice dry weather will continue with highs in the lower 70s.

