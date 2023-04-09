Akwesasne Mohawk Police officer struck by vehicle, fires gun in response

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service(Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. REGIS, Quebec (WWNY) - An Akwesasne police officer was struck by a vehicle and shot at it twice as it drove away.

It happened Friday night on Akwesasne Street in St. Regis, Quebec.

According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, two officers observed a person wanted by police on multiple assault charges parked in their vehicle.

As the officers approached the vehicle telling the driver to exit, we’re told she backed into a marked cruiser.

Police say she then drove directly at one officer. The officer drew his gun yelling more commands, before he was hit in the side and pushed backward.

Police say the officer then fired twice at the vehicle. They say no one was struck by gunfire.

The vehicle then hit a parked car in a driveway before fleeing to the U-S side of Akwesasne.

The officer that was struck has minor injuries.

Both officers are on administrative leave while an investigation is completed.

Police say charges are pending against the suspect driver, though it’s unclear based on a press release whether the driver was apprehended or not.

