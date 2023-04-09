James E. Eddy, 81, of Black River

James E. Eddy, 81, of Andrews Road, passed away on April 7, 2023, at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - James E. Eddy, 81, of Andrews Road, passed away on April 7, 2023, at Crouse Irving Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 12 noon - 2 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2 pm with Fire Service chaplains Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy and Rev. John Coulliette officiating. A burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.

Jim was born on April 12, 1941, in Watertown, son of the late E. Harvey and Korleen (Jeffers) Eddy. He married M. Mae Reid on November 15, 1963.

Upon graduating from high school, he became employed with the City of Watertown Police Department as a police officer. He later transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department as a Deputy Sheriff. Jim also worked part-time as a patrol officer for the Village of Black River.

After retirement, Jim worked for Eddy Brothers Equipment with his brother Tom, Widrick’s Implements in Lowville, American Wood splitter in Black River, and worked on water projects with Bernier, Carr & Associates. Lastly, he was employed with Nortz & Virkler Ford in Lowville.

He was a member of the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department for over 63 years and was a member of the Rutland Town Council for more than 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Mae of Black River; two sons, Timothy J. (Barbara) Eddy of Chaumont and Gary (Wendy) Eddy of Black River; grandchildren, Matthew B. Eddy and his companion Arianna Sepko; Brian and Kenzie Beyer and family; Adam and Shannon Beyer and family; Rebecca Beyer and family; Nicholas Beyer and family; Cristofer (Brittany) Peterson and family; Jennifer (Mike) Ragsdale and family; and sister-in-law June Eddy, two nephews, Kevin and family and Mark and family.

He is predeceased by his brother, Thomas who died in August of 2019.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rutland Fire Department Building Fund in Jim’s memory.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

