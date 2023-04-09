A packed house at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Easter Sunday

By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were shoulder to shoulder in the pews of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown as the church was packed for this year’s Easter Service.

“Easter is one of the most holiest days in the catholic church, it’s a beautiful time,” said churchgoer David Navarra.

Navarra says Easter is a day for families to come together and celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He also says Easter is just one of many Sundays throughout the year when believers proclaim their faith.

“When families come to church, and they bring their children, they bring their grandchildren, and pass on the tradition of going to mass, and believing in God and having faith is extremely important,” said Navarra.

At the mass was long-time member Nick Kittle who is visiting from New Hampshire. He says he grew up going to St. Patrick’s Church.

Kittle says it’s his faith that keeps him going day to day, a tradition that he says is extra special on Easter.

“Just how Jesus took every adversary possible and beat them all and that’s beautiful. We’re so blessed to have that, and to pray on that,” said Kittle.

A glorious day for Christ’s believers to reflect on the holiday’s themes of renewal and hope with those they love.

