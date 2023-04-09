Richard “Dick” James Davey, 82, of Oswegatchie

Richard “Dick” James Davey, age 82, of Oswegatchie, NY passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his wife, children and four grandchildren. (Funeral Home)

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Richard “Dick” James Davey, age 82, of Oswegatchie, NY passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his wife, children and four grandchildren.

Richard was born on October 31, 1940 to the late Reginald “John” and Myrtle G. (Babbit) Davey at their home in Norfolk, NY. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and then entered into the United States Navy in 1957 and served until his honorable discharge in 1961. On October 16, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sylvia Tyo.

Richard worked at the Newton Falls Paper Mill until his retirement in 2000. He spent years fishing, tinkering and tending to his famous garden.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Sylvia; two children, Christine and her husband Terry McKane and Richard “Bubby” and his wife Alena Davey II. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Andrew Boyea, Travis Davey, Meghan Meek, Brenden Davey, Lydia McKane, Evan McKane, Aiden Saunders and Maria “Masha” Saunders; a great granddaughter, Arya Boyea. Three sisters, Rita King, Mary Olmstead and Margaret Woodall and many nieces and nephews.

Richard is predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Alice King and Theresa Lindsey; three brothers, Paul, Carl and John Davey and many loved pets.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Dick’s family will be having a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home, Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, P.O. Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the Clifton-Fine Hospital, 1014 Oswegatchie Trail Rd., Star Lake, NY 13690.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.