Saturday Sports: Full slate of lacrosse games across the North Country

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A busy day on the college lacrosse field, with a full slate of games on both the men’s and women’s sides.

On the men’s side, the 9-1 St. Lawrence Saints hosting Skidmore in Liberty League play.

Zadoc White gets the Saints on the board, Skidmore up 2-1.

Canton native Cody Sipher to Ben Hutchinson who goes top shelf, tying the game at 2.

Jon Bouvier dishes to Tim Blue for the man-up goal. 3-2 Skidmore.

Canton product Mark Mahoney to Judge Murphy who issues the “verdict.” 3-3 tie.

Sipher bolts up the left wing and scores, putting the Saints up for the first time 4-3. Saints beat Skidmore 13-8.

In Potsdam, a men’s SUNYAC contest as SUNY Potsdam hosted SUNY Brockport.

Ogdensburg Free Academy product Noah Strader to Peyton Walsh who fires top shelf, tying the game 2-2.

Walsh jukes past the defender for another laser goal. 3-2 Bears.

Ryan McCarthy wires a shot off the crossbar, ricocheting to Jhovanny Olivares who tickles twine. 5-4 Brockport.

Strader dishes to Akwesasne native Colby Cree who bounces the goal. Brockport still up 6-5.

Nate Askin to Olivares fires inside the opposite post. 7-5 Brockport. This game went into double overtime.

SUNY Brockport beats SUNY Potsdam 10-9.

On the women’s side, Clarkson University hosting Union in a Liberty League matchup in Potsdam.

1st period, Clarkson down 2-0 when Madelynn Barnum scores off the free position, Lady Golden Knights down 2-1.

2nd period, Clarkson down 3-1 when Barnum scores her 2nd of the game, cutting the Union lead to 1.

Clarkson ties it up when Barnum scores her 3rd of the day on the free position, 3 all.

With the score 4-3, Union’s Hailey Millington scores while falling, tying the game at 4.

3rd period, Clarkson down 6-4, Sydney Nakas finds the mark on the free position. Union goes on to beat Clarkson 11-5.

In Canton, another women’s Liberty League contest as St. Lawrence met Skidmore.

St. Lawrence strikes first, Jacqui Cloutier scores off the free position, 1-0 Lady Saints.

St. Lawrence makes it 2-0 when Neve Ley dents net on the free position, 2-0 St. Lawrence.

The Lady Saints expand on their lead when Rachel Burke finds the mark, 3-0.

Still in the 1st, Charlotte Powell scores her 17th of the year, 4-0 St. Lawrence.

Dana Fernandez makes it 5-0, Lady Saints win their 2nd straight, beating Skidmore 15-9.

Turning to high school action, a limited schedule with spring break underway.

In Adams, a boy’s non-league contest as the South Jeff Spartans were in search of their 3rd straight win as the hosted Central Square.

A big day for the Spartans Andre Watts, who would score 5 goals and add an assist.

Cobin O’Brien and Ethan Hopkins each scored 2 goals as South Jeff defeated Central Square 11-2 to move to 3-2 on the season.

The Spartans now off for a week as they return to action a week from today, traveling to Westhill for a non-league contest.

On the diamond, St. Lawrence hosting Hobart in a Liberty League doubleheader.

Game 1, bottom 7, Saints down 4-0 when Caleb Clark’s fielder’s choice scores Tynan Creagh, 4-1 Hobart.

Still in the 7th, Timothy Connor singles up the middle, Brett Federico crosses. 4-2 Hobart.

Then it’s Michael Goretti with a base hit to center, Clark scores, 4-3 Saints.

Hobart holds on to beat St. Lawrence in game 1, 4-3.

