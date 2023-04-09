Sunday Sports: Indian River Boys’ Lacrosse hopeful for a strong season despite slow start

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River Warriors Boys’ Lacrosse Team is off to a slow start this season, but the players and the coaches feel the team has enough talent to turn things around.

The Warriors finished the 2022 season with an 8-10 overall record, 7-6 in the Frontier League standings, and lost to Westhill in the opening round of the Section 3 Class C Playoffs.

Coach Nathan Davis lost 2 of his top 3 scorers from last year’s team due to graduation, but is optimistic with a solid group of young returning players ready to take the next step this season.

“We lost a lot of guys since last year. We had a really talented group to carry us the last couple of seasons. You know, once they’re gone you gotta rebuild, reload. We have a couple of young guys on our team, but we’re looking for a lot of guys to step up and play a bigger role for us this season. We’re looking forward to it. You know, the kids are ready for it, ready to compete and just have fun this year,” said Davis.

The Warriors are off to a 1-3 start this season with a win over Thousand Islands and losses to Carthage, Skaneateles, and Watertown.

The Warriors haven’t had a problem scoring so far this season, tallying 49 goals in their first 4 games. And despite a slow start, the players are optimistic about the team turning things around with the bulk of the season ahead of them.

”This year, we got some good talent this year. Some returning players- Me, Connor McMahon, Kane Lynch on defense. Looking to win a lot of games that we lost last year. We had a lot of games decided by one to two points last year. Looking to turn that around, maybe win a couple of those this year, win a couple more,” said Ethan Petrus, a Senior Attack and Midfielder.

In order for the Warriors to climb back into the top half of the Frontier League standings, the players feel that they have to continue to keep a positive attitude and work hard each and every day.

”Probably our meshing. If we all mesh together well, we’ll do great. If we stick together through adversity and just keep plugging away day after day, keep putting the work in, we’ll be good, I think,” said Connor McMahon, Junior Midfielder.

”Just a lot of hard work, communication, not giving up, being good teammates and just passing and catching, too. It’s all just little things. Little things add up,” said Davis.

The Warriors hope those little things add up to more wins this season and another trip to the Sectionals at the end of the season.

The newest entry in the North American Box Lacrosse League, the Thousand Islands Spirits, will be holding tryouts next Sunday at the Town of Alexandria Recreation Center in Alexandria Bay.

Doors open at 9 AM with registration beginning at 9:30 AM and tryouts taking place from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The team will be playing a 9 game schedule, competing in the Upstate Division.

The Spirits’ home opener is scheduled for Saturday, June 10th against the Paper City Oaks.

Spirits Owner and General Manager Nathan Jobson is looking forward to the team’s inaugural season.

”I’m pretty optimistic. I have two legendary coaches, both from Akwesasne. One’s about to be inducted into a Hall of Fame, the other one’s in 8 Hall of Fames. Then I know our local talent combined with some guys that I know with box experience that are gonna come out. I think we’ll be a pretty, I guess a pleasant, surprise to the league, I think,” said Jobson.

St. Lawrence was hosting Hobart on the diamond.

At the bottom of the 9th, the Saints were down 11-8 when John Donnellan singles to left and Tynan Creagh scores: 11-9 Hobart.

With the score 11-10, Brett Federico slaps a base hit to left and Donnellan scores, tying the game at 11.

Then it was Timothy Connor with the blooper that falls for a base hit. Stephen Colangelo comes in with the game winner as St. Lawrence rallies to beat Hobart 12-11.

