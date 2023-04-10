Albert “Alby” Oscar Mosher Jr., 78, of Lake Bonaparte

Albert “Alby” Oscar Mosher Jr., age 78, of Lake Bonaparte, NY, passed away Saturday, April 8th, 2023, surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LAKE BONAPARTE, New York (WWNY) - Albert “Alby” Oscar Mosher Jr., age 78, of Lake Bonaparte, NY, passed away Saturday, April 8th, 2023, surrounded by his family. Alby was born on September 3, 1944, in Carthage, NY, the son of the late Albert Oscar Mosher Sr. and Roberta Wetmore. He married Jan Keegan Mosher on January 5, 1980, in their home, the Elba Lodge, on Lake Bonaparte in Harrisville, NY. Alby was the former Owner and Operator of Garland City Auto Parts in Carthage and Lowville, NY. He was a part of the Carthage Central Class of 1962, the Hobart College Class of 1966, and the Syracuse University Class of 1970. He studied abroad in the city of Hee, Denmark during the Summer of 1961 between his junior and senior years of high school.

Those who knew Alby will remember his strong love for Lake Bonaparte and the Elba Lodge. He had a passion for flying and could often be found at the lake fishing and participating in water sports, particularly waterskiing. If you couldn’t find Alby down at the dock or on the water, he was likely puttering around in the garage and striking up a conversation with anyone who drove by. There are endless (mostly unbelievable) stories that will be shared in the years to come about Alby. He had a deep love for his grandchildren, and his jolly laugh and sweet “Hi Pumpkin” greeting will never be forgotten.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Mosher of Harrisville; and four children: Dr. Tara Alissa Mosher Baird, her husband Adam Michael Baird, and their daughter Kaia Keegan Baird, of Sackets Harbor, NY; Ashley Brooke Buckley, her husband Timothy Lockwood Buckley, and their children, Teagan Lockwood Buckley, Luke Michael Buckley, and Piper Ana Buckley, of Watertown, NY; Drew Jason Mosher, his wife Anna Marie Mancuso, of Pittsburgh, PA; and Scott Ryan Mosher, his wife Kristin Olson Mosher, and their children, Luka Jack Mosher and Madeline Alice Mosher, of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by two of his siblings: Alberta “Marti” Finsterwalder, of Phoenix, AZ, and Dewey Mosher, of the Baja Peninsula, Mexico, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two of his sisters, Sandra Mosher, and Kimberly Wolf.

Calling hours are planned for Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Carthage, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make Memorial donations can be made in Alby’s name to a charity of one’s choice. The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy and sign the tribute wall for Mr. Mosher’s family please visit, www.lundyfuneralhome.com

