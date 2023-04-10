Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘The Curious Savage’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is rehearsing for its upcoming production ‘The Curious Savage.’

Jane Bowman Jenkins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the show. Watch her interview above.

The dinner theater productions will be held at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant at 39936 State Route 3.

The dates are April 21 at 6 p.m., and April 22 & 23 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person and include the buffet dinner and the show.

Reservations are accepted until April 16 by calling 315-493-2329.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two charged with drug possession after traffic stop
A man was taken into custody following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 Thursday night.
I-81 high-speed chase ends with man in custody
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service
Akwesasne Mohawk Police officer struck by vehicle, fires gun in response
Watertown Police
On-duty Watertown police officer allegedly drove patrol car while drunk
Nathaniel Gould
Fugitive arrested after high-speed chase from Watertown to Adams

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Carthage Little Theatre to present 'The Curious Savage'
St. Lawrence University Campus
SLU, professor named in lawsuit alleging sexual assault & rape
4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring
Summer camp jobs available
Wake Up Weather
Feeling like spring break