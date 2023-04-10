Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘The Curious Savage’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre is rehearsing for its upcoming production ‘The Curious Savage.’

Jane Bowman Jenkins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the show. Watch her interview above.

The dinner theater productions will be held at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant at 39936 State Route 3.

The dates are April 21 at 6 p.m., and April 22 & 23 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person and include the buffet dinner and the show.

Reservations are accepted until April 16 by calling 315-493-2329.

