WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cassandra “Sandy” Clark Cross, 73, of Watertown, NY, passed away April 8, 2023 after a brief illness at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at a later date.

Sandy was born on February 1, 1950, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of the late Edward Lewis and Margaret Lucetta (Hughes) Clark. She married Daniel R. Cross on August 29, 1970. The couple made their home in Watertown and would have celebrated 53 years of marriage this August.

Her greatest joy was her family. She is survived not only by her husband Daniel, but her daughters Jennifer Cross-Hodge, Pillar Point, and Sarah (Aaron) Coffin, Massena, NY. She is survived by her brother Scott H. (Sara) Clark, Richmond, Virginia. Sandy’s heart overflowed with love for her grandchildren Daniel, Emmalee, Lily, Katelyn and Jackson. Most recently she and her husband welcomed Trixie to their family, the best dog who made her last year brighter.

Sandy loved to tell all that met her that she was retired from the Watertown City School District where she served in many capacities for more than 35 years. She began her tenure at Knickerbocker school where she, her brother and both her children had been students. Eventually she retired from Sherman School in 2012. Each child that came through her office/classroom left a lasting impression on her and often when out and about she would come upon one of those special gifts who remembered her with a hug and a smile.

In addition to spending time with her family she was always cooking something up...but not literally. She enjoyed crafting, playing on the computer and knitting. She made sure grandkids had a holiday themed winter hat, just the right Halloween costume or a weighted blanket to soothe their anxiety. No matter what, family first was her motto.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Samaritan Medical Center Emergency Room and most particularly the staff on CVICU at St. Joseph’s Hospital. They all were efficient, caring and did their best to comfort Sandy and her family in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the charity of one’s choice.

